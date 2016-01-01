Dr. Coates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Coates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Coates, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hershey, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Dr. Coates works at
Locations
Penn State Health Gastroenterology200 Campus Dr Ste 2400, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-4950
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Coates, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053438838
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Dr. Coates has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
