Dr. Matthew Cobb, DPM
Dr. Matthew Cobb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Albuquerque Associated Podiatrists8080 Academy Rd NE Ste C, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 247-4164
Sandia Surgery Center LLC5203 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Ste 1B, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 369-0066
Presbyterian Kaseman Psych Unit8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4395
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Dr. Cobb is an excellent physician. He explains everything in terms I can understand, gives conservative advice and in my case, tried a few things before we opted for surgery. My surgery was Aug 4, 2022 and went very well. It was a complicated surgery on my ankle but I know once I’m healed, it will be worth the pain. He has a great personality and bedside manner.
- Podiatry
- English
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Cobb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cobb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.
