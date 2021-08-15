Dr. Matthew Coburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Coburn, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Coburn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. John Colon & Rectal Surgery1705 E 19th St Ste 502, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The front desk lady was super nice! Dr coburns nurse was very nice and she made the visit more comfortable! Dr coburn was super helpful and answered all my questions. He’s a great dr! He explains things in a way you can understand.
About Dr. Matthew Coburn, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coburn has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Coburn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.