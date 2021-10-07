Overview of Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD

Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They completed their residency with Tufts Med Center



Dr. Cohen works at Merrimack Urology Associates PC in Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.