Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD
Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD
Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They completed their residency with Tufts Med Center
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Merrimack Urology Associates, PC31 Village Sq, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 322-6900Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Because of his kidney stones, my husband has been a longtime patient of Dr. Cohen. But in February he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Dr. Cohen successfully performed a robotic prostatectomy and my husband is now cancer free. Dr. Cohen encouraged my husband to seek a second opinion for surgery and other treatment options before he made his decision. We felt so confident when we decided to go with Dr. Cohen. He is a highly skilled surgeon and a doctor who listens. A rare find. You don’t have to go to Boston to find excellent doctors.
About Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1003848078
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.