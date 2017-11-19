Overview

Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Womens Comprehensive Health Center in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.