Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Comprehensive Health Center1554 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 390-9242
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Maternal Fetal Health at Manhasset300 Community Dr Ste Ambll, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Had infertility issues (pcos, obesity etc) he gave me clomid, overdril and did an IUI. I had two eggs 18 and 20 mm. One of them took and we are pregnant! Due in a couple months. Late post but I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Matthew Cohen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1235200189
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College-Physicians & Surgeons
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center MANHASSET BROOKLYN
- Yale University School of Medicine
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.