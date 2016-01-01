Dr. Matthew Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Cole, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cameron Park, CA. They completed their fellowship with Shands Hospital At University of Florida
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
Marshall Gastroenterology3501 Palmer Dr Ste 201, Cameron Park, CA 95682 Directions (530) 672-7040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Cole, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851450522
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
