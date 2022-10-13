See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Matthew Collard, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (59)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Collard, DO

Dr. Matthew Collard, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Collard works at Orthopedic Specialists in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Collard's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Specialists
    2325 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 909-1359
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 13, 2022
    I agree that Dr. Collard is a great surgeon. What he does is amazing. He replaced my right degenerative hip. His positive attitude and caring personality alleviated my fears. I was so pleased and trust him so much that 4 months later he replaced my other painful hip. Recovery was unbelievably fast. His office and staff are very organized and great at communicating. I am so happy and excited to be back to my usual self without pain. I highly recommend Dr. Matthew Collard.
    Teena — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Collard, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346276383
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • A-O Internatl
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Des Peres Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Collard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collard accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Collard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collard works at Orthopedic Specialists in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Collard’s profile.

    Dr. Collard has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Collard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

