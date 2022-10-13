Overview of Dr. Matthew Collard, DO

Dr. Matthew Collard, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Collard works at Orthopedic Specialists in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.