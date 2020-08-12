Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Collins, MD
Dr. Matthew Collins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
Vidant Urology-greenville275 Bethesda Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5077
- 2 1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-0211
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
- Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr Collins for almost a year now and he is a wonderful Doctor! He is thorough in his evaluations and testing. He tries to rule out every possible cause of my urinary issues and is cautious about unnecessary procedures. I've already had 2 failed procedures by a Urogynocologist in Texas which led to my current situation. I'm finally scheduled for a tricky procedure. It's going to help or do a lot more damage, we don't know. But I have faith the procedure will go well and that I'll be well taken care of. And, to boot, he's coordinated with another Dr to be close by in case he needs help. I don't think I've ever heard of a Dr doing that and I'm SO THANKFUL to have a Dr who is thinking of my best interests.
About Dr. Matthew Collins, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.