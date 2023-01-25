Dr. Matthew Colman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Colman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Colman, MD
Dr. Matthew Colman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Colman's Office Locations
Munster Indiana Office9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (877) 632-6637
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2355
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor took his time to listen, he is very intelligent, professional, has a great bed side manner, I trust him, his advise and his staff is amazing!
About Dr. Matthew Colman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1205002607
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School|University of Utah
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
