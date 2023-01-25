See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Munster, IN
Dr. Matthew Colman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (73)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Colman, MD

Dr. Matthew Colman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Colman works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University in Munster, IN with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Colman's Office Locations

    Munster Indiana Office
    9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321
    Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2023
    The doctor took his time to listen, he is very intelligent, professional, has a great bed side manner, I trust him, his advise and his staff is amazing!
    Mardell — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Matthew Colman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205002607
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School|University of Utah
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Colman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colman has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Colman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

