Dr. Matthew Combs, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Combs works at Rancho Family Medical Group in Temecula, CA with other offices in Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.