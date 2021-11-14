Dr. Matthew Conner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Conner, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Conner, MD
Dr. Matthew Conner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.
Dr. Conner's Office Locations
Matthew Conner MD Pllc5842 Fayetteville Rd Ste 110, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 797-0953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He listens well and is very helpful. He provides the feedback I need on my issues and my life has improved since I started seeing him. Dr. Connor has never gossiped about me or made any comments whatsoever about what job I'm working or should be working. I find the 1 star review I saw on here odd and not characteristic of his behavior at all.
About Dr. Matthew Conner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Conner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.