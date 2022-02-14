Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD
Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Texas-Southwestern Medical and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Heart Hospital and Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center.
Dr. Conrad's Office Locations
Wichita Kansas Plastic Surgery1700 N Waterfront Pkwy Bldg 200, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 745-3153
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Heart Hospital
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conrad?
Very caring. Very honest. Highly recommend Dr Conrad.
About Dr. Matthew Conrad, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1700831294
Education & Certifications
- University Texas at Southwestern Medical
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conrad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.
