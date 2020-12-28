Dr. Matthew Cotant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Cotant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Cotant, MD
Dr. Matthew Cotant, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Cotant works at
Dr. Cotant's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Consultants3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 103, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-4500
-
2
Hematology Oncology Consultants6770 Dixie Hwy Ste 106A, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 922-9175
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cotant?
Dr Cotant has been treating and keeping me alive for 11 years and through 3 bouts of lung cancer...he is THE BEST!!!
About Dr. Matthew Cotant, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003930215
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotant accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotant works at
Dr. Cotant has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.