Dr. Matthew Council, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Council is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Council, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Council, MD
Dr. Matthew Council, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond Heights, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.
Dr. Council works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Council's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Care Associates of St. Louis15 The Boulevard Saint Louis, Richmond Heights, MO 63117 Directions (314) 863-4200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Council?
About Dr. Matthew Council, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942302690
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Barnes Jewish Hospital/Washington University In St. Louis
- St. John's Mercy Medical Center
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Council has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Council accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Council has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Council works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Council. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Council.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Council, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Council appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.