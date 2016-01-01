Overview of Dr. Matthew Council, MD

Dr. Matthew Council, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond Heights, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.



Dr. Council works at Eye Care Associates of St. Louis in Richmond Heights, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.