Dr. Matthew Crawford, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Crawford, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Crawford, DO
Dr. Matthew Crawford, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth|University of North Texas Health Science Cente and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas2200 Park Bend Dr Ste 301, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 795-1856
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crawford has been there for my family for years. We were first introduced to him at North Austin Med Center (now St. David's). He has dealt with us when my daughter had a fractured heel, multiple sprained ankles, etc. He was even nice enough to squeeze me in after hours to inject some cortisone in my hand/thumb that had been locking and in pain for 4 months (I don't like doctors). He gets 5 stars from me.
About Dr. Matthew Crawford, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205888138
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth|University of North Texas Health Science Cente
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.