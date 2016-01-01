See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Bee Cave, TX
Dr. Matthew Crozier, MD

Sports Medicine
Map Pin Small Bee Cave, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Crozier, MD

Dr. Matthew Crozier, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bee Cave, TX. They completed their fellowship with Andrews Sports Medicine

Dr. Crozier works at Austin Sports Medicine in Bee Cave, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crozier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Sports Medicine
    12101 FM 2244 Rd Ste 5E, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 221-5216
  2. 2
    Austin Sports Medicine
    900 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 894-9643
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Matthew Crozier, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053670794
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Andrews Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Crozier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crozier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crozier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crozier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crozier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crozier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

