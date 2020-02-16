See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Matthew Crystal, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Crystal, MD

Dr. Matthew Crystal, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with The Hospital For Sick Children, Toronto

Dr. Crystal works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crystal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway
    15 North Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Tilt Table Testing
Arrhythmia Screening
Nuclear Stress Testing
Tilt Table Testing
Arrhythmia Screening

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Angiography Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Restorative Surgery Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Cardiac Catheterization Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 16, 2020
    I started seeing Dr. Crystal when I was 12 years old after having open heart surgery when I was 6 weeks old. Dr. Crystal put 2 stents in my heart. He has always made my health a top priority and cares very much that I should always understand what is going on with my heart. He is extremely patient when I ask my questions and answers them all until I am satisfied and understand. He is so nice and caring! He is very kid-friendly, as all pediatric cardiologists should be! I am forever grateful to G-d to be under his care and for having been blessed with such a great doctor! Thank you, Dr. Crystal!
    Shoshana — Feb 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Crystal, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Crystal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740430891
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Hospital For Sick Children, Toronto
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Hospital For Sick Children, Toronto
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Crystal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crystal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crystal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crystal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Crystal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crystal.

