Dr. Cummins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Cummins, DPM
Overview of Dr. Matthew Cummins, DPM
Dr. Matthew Cummins, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL.
Dr. Cummins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cummins' Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Podiatry2441 N 9th Ave Ste B, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 416-4302
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cummins?
Amazing surgeon. Such a nice and calm manner to him. I was recently hospitalized due to a postoperative infection in my right foot. Two major surgeries. This practice, Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Podiatry and his amazing partner, Dr. Victor Nwusu, DPM, is the very best!! Thank you to both of these incredible surgeons! I’m doing so very much better!
About Dr. Matthew Cummins, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1598151375
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cummins accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummins works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.