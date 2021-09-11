Dr. Matthew Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Cunningham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Cunningham, MD
Dr. Matthew Cunningham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations
Florida Retina Institute95 COLUMBIA ST, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 849-9621Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Institute790 S US Highway, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-9944Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Institute1025 PRIMERA BLVD, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-1570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Institute2270 E Highway 50, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 243-0716Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Specialists of Florida PA4880 N Highway 19A Ste 100, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (352) 357-1203
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cunningham is an excellent doctor. He took the time to explain the procedure to us in layman terms. He was caring and compassionate as he assured my husband about the low risk of an upcoming procedure. He even ensured that his findings were accurate by asking for additional photos of the affected eye. The office staff were also professional and efficient.
About Dr. Matthew Cunningham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1336303247
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Baylor Coll Med-Affil Hosps
- Baylor Col of Med
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.