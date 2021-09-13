Dr. Matthew Cusick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Cusick, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Cusick, MD
Dr. Matthew Cusick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Cusick works at
Dr. Cusick's Office Locations
Surgical Group of Arizona20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 350, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (844) 436-7874Friday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cusick was the Dr on call when i had a problem that i called about today He got back to me very fast,showed concern and kindness,listened to me,and called in a prescription immediately he also contacted front office to call me tomorrow when my surgeon Dr Stumpf is in. I now have had interactions with Drs there. They are great I highly recommend these Drs/surgeons.
About Dr. Matthew Cusick, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1275743270
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- General Surgery
Dr. Cusick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cusick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusick.
