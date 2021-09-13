See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Matthew Cusick, MD
Dr. Matthew Cusick, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Cusick, MD

Dr. Matthew Cusick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Baylor University Medical Center

Dr. Cusick works at Surgical Group of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cusick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Group of Arizona
    20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 350, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 436-7874
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 13, 2021
    Dr Cusick was the Dr on call when i had a problem that i called about today He got back to me very fast,showed concern and kindness,listened to me,and called in a prescription immediately he also contacted front office to call me tomorrow when my surgeon Dr Stumpf is in. I now have had interactions with Drs there. They are great I highly recommend these Drs/surgeons.
    Kathleen Slaton 9-12-21 — Sep 13, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Cusick, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1275743270
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Cusick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cusick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cusick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cusick works at Surgical Group of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Cusick’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

