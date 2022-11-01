Overview

Dr. Matthew Cywinski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Cywinski works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.