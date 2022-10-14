Overview of Dr. Matthew Daggett, DO

Dr. Matthew Daggett, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences; Mba From Rockhurst University and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Daggett works at Sano Orthopedics in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.