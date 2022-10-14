Dr. Matthew Daggett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daggett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Daggett, DO
Overview of Dr. Matthew Daggett, DO
Dr. Matthew Daggett, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences; Mba From Rockhurst University and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Daggett's Office Locations
-
1
Sano Orthopedics2861 NE Independence Ave Ste 201, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 393-6090Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sano Orthopedics4940 W 137th St Ste B, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (816) 208-9513Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Daggett for over a year now-first for meniscus surgery, now unresolved shoulder pain. He’s kind, takes his time to listen & explain possible solutions. He’s an excellent surgeon, highly recommended by my PT. The entire staff is great.
About Dr. Matthew Daggett, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1023329216
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL|Centre Orthopedic Santy-Shoulder Fellowship With Dr. Gilles Walch
- St Mary s Medical Center|St Mary s Medical Center Orthopedic Surgery Residency
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences; Mba From Rockhurst University
- Orthopedic Surgery
