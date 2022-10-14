See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Matthew Daggett, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (85)
Map Pin Small Lees Summit, MO
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Daggett, DO

Dr. Matthew Daggett, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences; Mba From Rockhurst University and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Daggett works at Sano Orthopedics in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Daggett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sano Orthopedics
    2861 NE Independence Ave Ste 201, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 393-6090
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sano Orthopedics
    4940 W 137th St Ste B, Leawood, KS 66224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 208-9513
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Dislocation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Implantation Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 14, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Daggett for over a year now-first for meniscus surgery, now unresolved shoulder pain. He’s kind, takes his time to listen & explain possible solutions. He’s an excellent surgeon, highly recommended by my PT. The entire staff is great.
    PJ — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Daggett, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2023 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023329216
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL|Centre Orthopedic Santy-Shoulder Fellowship With Dr. Gilles Walch
    Residency
    • St Mary s Medical Center|St Mary s Medical Center Orthopedic Surgery Residency
    Internship
    • St Mary s Medical Center|St Mary s Medical Center Orthopedic Surgery Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences; Mba From Rockhurst University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Daggett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daggett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daggett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daggett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daggett has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daggett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Daggett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daggett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daggett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daggett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

