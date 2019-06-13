Dr. Daggy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Daggy, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Daggy, MD
Dr. Matthew Daggy, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Daggy's Office Locations
Indian Creek Family Health Ross LLC2449 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 856-5971
Midwest Pain Management LLC5151 Morning Sun Rd Ste A, Oxford, OH 45056 Directions (513) 856-5971
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He does a very good job of explaining and showing me what is going on with my body. I drive some doctors crazy because I like to know the "why's" and don't like to take medications. He is very patient with me, and so is his staff. They have all been very personable to myself and my family.
About Dr. Matthew Daggy, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1578654273
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
