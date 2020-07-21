See All Otolaryngologists in West Jordan, UT
Dr. Matthew Dahl, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Dahl, MD

Dr. Matthew Dahl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics

Dr. Dahl works at Ear Nose &Throat Center - West Jordan in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Draper, UT, Riverton, UT and Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose &Throat Center - West Jordan
    3590 W 9000 S Ste 120, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 816-9630
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Draper
    756 E 12200 S, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5907
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Riverton
    4063 W 12600 S, Riverton, UT 84096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 823-1592
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Salt Lake
    22 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 823-1578
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Otitis Media
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Sleep Apnea
Otitis Media
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Sleep Apnea

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 21, 2020
    Dr Dahl is great to work with. I had been going to another Dr for months and my condition was getting worse. Luckily, I was referred to Dr Dahl. It took him two minutes to recommend a CT Scan, which showed severe sinusitis. I would recommend him in a heartbeat!!! So glad I was referred to him.
    — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew Dahl, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679666556
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
    Residency

    Dr. Matthew Dahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dahl has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

