Dr. Matthew Dahl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics



Dr. Dahl works at Ear Nose &Throat Center - West Jordan in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Draper, UT, Riverton, UT and Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.