Dr. Matthew D'Alessandro, DO

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Sebring, FL
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew D'Alessandro, DO

Dr. Matthew D'Alessandro, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. D'Alessandro works at Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida in Sebring, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D'Alessandro's Office Locations

    Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida
    7 Ryant Blvd Ste 7, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 424-3278
    Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida Plc
    405 Lionel Way, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 353-1390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. D'Alessandro?

    Jun 15, 2020
    Dr.D has hands of gold! He saved my life, 2 caroited arterie surgeries. He is the best in his feild.
    Tina Charette — Jun 15, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew D'Alessandro, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Spanish and Thai
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750512224
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Staten Island University Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew D'Alessandro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Alessandro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Alessandro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Alessandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Alessandro has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Alessandro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Alessandro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Alessandro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Alessandro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Alessandro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

