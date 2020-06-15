Overview of Dr. Matthew D'Alessandro, DO

Dr. Matthew D'Alessandro, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. D'Alessandro works at Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida in Sebring, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.