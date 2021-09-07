Overview of Dr. Matthew Darmelio, MD

Dr. Matthew Darmelio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Darmelio works at Mountain State Orthopedics in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.