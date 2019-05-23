Dr. Matthew Davidson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Davidson, DO
Overview of Dr. Matthew Davidson, DO
Dr. Matthew Davidson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in State College, PA.
Dr. Davidson's Office Locations
1
State College Urologic Associates Inc.905 University Dr, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 238-8418
2
Centre Emergency Medical Associates1800 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 231-7000
3
Mount Nittany Physician Group Reconstructive & Cosmetic Surgery100 Radnor Rd Ste 101, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 231-7878
4
Mount Nittany Park Ave Laboratory1850 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 234-7599
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful surgeon! Informative, patient and caring. Would recommend him to anyone. I had a bad surgery experience and he has made me think better of the medical world again. He takes the time to answer all questions, silly or not. Can’t say enough good about him!
About Dr. Matthew Davidson, DO
- General Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.