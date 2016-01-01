See All Neurosurgeons in Duluth, MN
Neurosurgery
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Davies, MD

Dr. Matthew Davies, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Davies works at St Lukes Pediatric Associates in Duluth, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davies' Office Locations

    St Lukes Pediatric Associates
    St Lukes Pediatric Associates
1000 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805
(218) 722-5513
    Lakewalk Surgery Center Inc
    Lakewalk Surgery Center Inc
1420 London Rd Ste 100, Duluth, MN 55805
(218) 728-0650

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Matthew Davies, MD

    Neurosurgery
    10 years of experience
    English
    1205279510
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davies works at St Lukes Pediatric Associates in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Davies’s profile.

    Dr. Davies has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

