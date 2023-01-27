Overview

Dr. Matthew Davies, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Davies works at Swedish Weight Loss Services - First Hill in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Adrenal Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.