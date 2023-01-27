Dr. Matthew Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Davies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Davies, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Davies works at
Locations
-
1
Swedish Weight Loss Services - First Hill1124 Columbia St Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 229-0064
-
2
Bain Bobert D MD & Francis Brucemd1229 Madison St Ste 1500, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 292-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympic Medical Center
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davies?
Dr Davies is a wonderful Dr.
About Dr. Matthew Davies, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1902892680
Education & Certifications
- OHSU
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Auburn U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies works at
Dr. Davies has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Adrenal Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.