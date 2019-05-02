See All Psychiatrists in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Matthew Dawe, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (12)
Map Pin Small Westlake Village, CA
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Dawe, MD

Dr. Matthew Dawe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Dawe works at Matthew Dawe MD in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Woodland Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dawe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Matthew Dawe MD Inc
    5743 Corsa Ave Ste 105, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 348-5181
  2. 2
    Yerevanian Goldberg and Dawe
    20720 Ventura Blvd Ste 120, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Dawe, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134246846
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • San Fernando Vly Psychology Res Tng Program
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dawe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

