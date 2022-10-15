Overview of Dr. Matthew Deich, MD

Dr. Matthew Deich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They completed their residency with Atlanta Med Center|Tulane University School Of Med



Dr. Deich works at The Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Statesboro, GA with other offices in Glennville, GA, Savannah, GA, Bluffton, SC and Richmond Hill, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.