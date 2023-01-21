Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delarosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD
Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Hsc|Louisiana State University Hsc|LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine|Lsuhsc-New Orleans|LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine|Lsuhsc-New Orleans and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Delarosa works at
Dr. Delarosa's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Aurora1411 S Potomac St Ste 400, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 695-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Englewood145 Inverness Dr E Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 695-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delarosa?
Prompt, knowledgeable, personable, and thoughtful in presenting treatment options. Dr. Delarosa hasn’t pushed surgery. Instead he wants to work with intermediary steps to relieve symptoms. That says he’s putting me before any monetary gain. Which is why I self referred from a different practice.
About Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1659613420
Education & Certifications
- Orthocarolina|OrthoCarolina Hand and Upper Extremity
- Lsu Orthopedics, Charity Hospital, New Orleans
- Lsu Orthopedics, Charity Hospital, New Orleans
- Louisiana State University Hsc|Louisiana State University Hsc|LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine|Lsuhsc-New Orleans|LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine|Lsuhsc-New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delarosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delarosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delarosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delarosa works at
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Delarosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delarosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delarosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delarosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.