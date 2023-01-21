Overview of Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD

Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Hsc|Louisiana State University Hsc|LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine|Lsuhsc-New Orleans|LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine|Lsuhsc-New Orleans and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Delarosa works at Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.