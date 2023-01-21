See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Aurora, CO
Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (119)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD

Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Hsc|Louisiana State University Hsc|LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine|Lsuhsc-New Orleans|LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine|Lsuhsc-New Orleans and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Delarosa works at Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Delarosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Aurora
    1411 S Potomac St Ste 400, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 695-6060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Englewood
    145 Inverness Dr E Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 695-6060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst of the Hand Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Volar Radial Wrist Ganglion Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659613420
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthocarolina|OrthoCarolina Hand and Upper Extremity
    Residency
    • Lsu Orthopedics, Charity Hospital, New Orleans
    Internship
    • Lsu Orthopedics, Charity Hospital, New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University Hsc|Louisiana State University Hsc|LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine|Lsuhsc-New Orleans|LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine|Lsuhsc-New Orleans
