Dr. Matthew Dewitt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Muncie, IN.
East Central in Radiation, 2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303, (765) 747-3111, Open 24 Hours
Office, 3600 W Bethel Ave, Muncie, IN 47304, (765) 284-7738, Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Office, 1389 N Baldwin Ave, Marion, IN 46952, (765) 664-2671, Monday-Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 4:00pm
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Excellent Went into have an ingrown toenail assessed dr dewitt has the greatest sense of humor of all drs I've dealt with,made me feel real at ease didn't know he had number up my toe,removed the ingrown nail and explained everything he was doing,highly recommend ,office staff was awsome as well
- Podiatry
- English
- 1700882396
Dr. Dewitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewitt has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.