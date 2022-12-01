Dr. Dickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Dickson, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Dickson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists3142 Horizon Rd, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dixon is an outstanding cardiologist. Very knowledgeable, pleasant, attentive & caring. He listens! He also took notes and quickly laid out a plan of action.
About Dr. Matthew Dickson, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.