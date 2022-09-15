Dr. Dietz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Dietz, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Dietz, MD
Dr. Matthew Dietz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dietz works at
Dr. Dietz's Office Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-3908Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 9196 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-1168
Healthworks Rehab and Fitness6040 University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions (304) 598-4830
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From the pre-op visits to surgery to post op care we received amazing derives and communication. My husbands knee is working wonderfully.
About Dr. Matthew Dietz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietz.
