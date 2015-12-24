Overview

Dr. Matthew Dimagno, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Dimagno works at Regents of the University of Michigan in Brighton, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Pancreatitis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.