Dr. Matthew Dinnon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinnon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Dinnon, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Dinnon, MD
Dr. Matthew Dinnon, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Il and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Dr. Dinnon works at
Dr. Dinnon's Office Locations
-
1
South Bend Orthopedic Associates53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinnon?
From start to finish everyone was VERY friendly and helpful. Very comforting. Dr. was ery through in his exam and exlananation of his findings
About Dr. Matthew Dinnon, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1174505804
Education & Certifications
- Foot and Ankle Institute, Oak Lawn, IL
- Saint Joseph Community Hospital, Mishawaka, Ind.
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Il
- VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinnon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinnon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinnon works at
Dr. Dinnon has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinnon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinnon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinnon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.