Dr. Matthew Dinnon, MD

Podiatry
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Dinnon, MD

Dr. Matthew Dinnon, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Il and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.

Dr. Dinnon works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dinnon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Bend Orthopedic Associates
    53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 247-9441
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 29, 2022
    From start to finish everyone was VERY friendly and helpful. Very comforting. Dr. was ery through in his exam and exlananation of his findings
    Andy S — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Dinnon, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174505804
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Foot and Ankle Institute, Oak Lawn, IL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Joseph Community Hospital, Mishawaka, Ind.
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Il
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Dinnon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinnon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dinnon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dinnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dinnon works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Dr. Dinnon’s profile.

    Dr. Dinnon has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinnon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinnon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinnon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

