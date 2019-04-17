See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Troy, MI
Dr. Matthew D'John, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew D'John, MD

Dr. Matthew D'John, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Adult Reconstruction Fellowship

Dr. D'John works at Beaumont Hospital Troy in Troy, MI with other offices in Taylor, MI and Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D'John's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Hospital Troy
    44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 215-8080
  2. 2
    Beaumont Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Taylor
    10000 Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Taylor, MI 48180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 887-6000
  3. 3
    Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeons
    1555 South Blvd E Ste 310, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 215-8080
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
MAKOplasty® Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 17, 2019
    Dr. D'John helped me with a torn meniscus in my left knee, suggested hyaluronic acid shots instead of surgery. (Chicken Shots) Great results. exercise and stretches- never looked back, and no pain in my knees. (57 years old)
    Apr 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew D'John, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033404934
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Adult Reconstruction Fellowship
    Residency
    • Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine Orthopaedic Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.