Dr. Matthew Dobbs, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (47)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Dobbs, MD

Dr. Matthew Dobbs, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine.

Dr. Dobbs works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dobbs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tenet Florida Physician Services
    5325 Greenwood Ave Ste 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 844-5255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tenotomy
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tenotomy
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Dobbs, MD

    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205853710
    Education & Certifications

    • Shriners Hosp
    • U Iowa Hosps Clin
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Dobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobbs works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dobbs’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

