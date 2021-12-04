Dr. Matthew Dooley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Dooley, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Dooley, MD
Dr. Matthew Dooley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Dr. Dooley's Office Locations
Oregon Medical Group1580 Valley River Dr Ste 210, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-4900
Oregon Medical Group600 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 228-3400Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most competent, practical, and respectful doctors I’ve ever had in my entire life. He’s helped me so much. Always caring and empathetic, I’ve always felt heard and validated in every appointment. He’s helped me get my life back more than once!
About Dr. Matthew Dooley, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1558656199
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dooley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dooley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dooley has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dooley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.