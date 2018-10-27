Dr. Matthew Dorighi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorighi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Dorighi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Dorighi, MD
Dr. Matthew Dorighi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Dorighi works at
Dr. Dorighi's Office Locations
Cherry Creek Pediatrics4900 E Kentucky Ave, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 963-0310
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Matt has been our kid's pediatrician for almost 13 years and he is simply great. Always takes the time to ask us and our kids if they have any questions and takes as much time as needed to answer all of them. He has our full trust.
About Dr. Matthew Dorighi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorighi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorighi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorighi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorighi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorighi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorighi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorighi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.