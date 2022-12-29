See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Centerville, OH
Dr. Matthew Dorweiler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Matthew Dorweiler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (43)
Map Pin Small Centerville, OH
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Dorweiler, MD

Dr. Matthew Dorweiler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Dorweiler works at Premier Orthopedics in Centerville, OH with other offices in Monroe, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Dorweiler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 160, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Orthopedic Spine Center in Monroe
    35 Overbrook Dr Ste 110, Monroe, OH 45050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dorweiler?

Dec 29, 2022
Doctor was great! Understanding, polite, concerned about me, answered questions and made sure I understood what he said, friendly, patient. I highly recommend him.
— Dec 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Matthew Dorweiler, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Dorweiler, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dorweiler to family and friends

Dr. Dorweiler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dorweiler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Dorweiler, MD.

About Dr. Matthew Dorweiler, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871911107
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Fellowship
Residency
  • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Residency
Medical Education
  • Creighton University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Dorweiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorweiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dorweiler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dorweiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorweiler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorweiler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorweiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorweiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Matthew Dorweiler, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.