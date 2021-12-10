Dr. Matthew Draelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Draelos, MD
Dr. Matthew Draelos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - Edmond Medical Center.
Draelos Metabolic Center1600 Medical Center Dr, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 330-2362
Draelos Metabolic Center200 N Bryant Ave # 100, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 330-2362
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
First off, I want to say that Dr Drealos is a fantastic thorough doctor. He really listened, answered questions, & really seemed to care. All these negative reviews seem to be with his staff which isnt really fair to him. I've had doctors in the past that have had really bad bedside manners, didn't answer questions, & didn't seem to care. Please keep that in mind when choosing this doctor. If you don't receive a call back to schedule an appointment, be proactive and call this office back, it's worth it. There might be some hiccups with the staffing, but once you get in to see Dr Drealos, his expertise is worth the wait. I went in to see him for a second opinion and I trust him 100%, whereas the first doctor I saw left me feeling uneasy because he refused to answer any questions until I ran blood tests, etc. Dr Drealos was happy to answer all questions I had. Also remember, people are more apt to leave bad reviews than good reviews.
About Dr. Matthew Draelos, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437221694
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School|University of Oklahoma
- University of Oklahoma
- Okla Mem Hosp/U Okla
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
