Dr. Matthew Drewry, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Drewry, MD
Dr. Matthew Drewry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kohler, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Howard Young Medical Center and HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Dr. Drewry's Office Locations
Prevea Kohler Health Center950 Woodlake Rd, Kohler, WI 53044 Directions (920) 457-4858
Prevea Oostburg Health Center15 S 10th St Ste A, Oostburg, WI 53070 Directions (920) 552-5046
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard Young Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely good listener and very insightful. Easy to speak to and to dialogue with about health issues and concerns. Very bright and articulate and is extremely knowledgeable and exhibits strong command of medical knowledge. Wonderful staff who are very friendly and upbeat. Extremely courteous
About Dr. Matthew Drewry, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1578645727
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drewry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drewry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drewry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Drewry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drewry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drewry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drewry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.