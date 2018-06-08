Dr. Matthew Driscoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Driscoll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Driscoll, MD
Dr. Matthew Driscoll, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Driscoll's Office Locations
Austin Regional Clinic940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-9024Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Austin Regional Clinic: ARC Medical Park Tower Orthopedics1301 W 38th St Ste 102, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-4561
ARC Now Clinic801 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 259-3467
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I work in medical education, and Dr. Driscoll embodies many of the qualities we try to instill in our medical students. He is, first and foremost, a top surgeon, and clearly keeps abreast of the latest research and best practices in treatment. His bedside manner is an excellent combination of patience and directness. Finally, though healthcare in general is not perfect, his team did its best to make the process, from initial consult through to final follow-up, as smooth as possible.
About Dr. Matthew Driscoll, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437307592
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
