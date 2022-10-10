Overview of Dr. Matthew Dubiel, MD

Dr. Matthew Dubiel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine - Allopathic Medicine M.D. and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and Sparrow Hospital - Saint Lawrence Campus.



Dr. Dubiel works at Munson Orthopedic Institute in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.