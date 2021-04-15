Dr. Matthew Dzurik, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dzurik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Dzurik, DPM
Overview of Dr. Matthew Dzurik, DPM
Dr. Matthew Dzurik, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dzurik works at
Dr. Dzurik's Office Locations
Wilmington Health Foot and Ankle1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3495Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dzurik is a professional, talented, experienced physician. He takes time to explain problems, procedures for resolving issues and recovery expectations. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Matthew Dzurik, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1285895169
Education & Certifications
- Foot Disorders Research Academy In Rome, Italy
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dzurik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dzurik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dzurik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dzurik works at
Dr. Dzurik has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dzurik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dzurik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dzurik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dzurik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dzurik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.