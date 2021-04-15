Overview of Dr. Matthew Dzurik, DPM

Dr. Matthew Dzurik, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dzurik works at Wilmington Health in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.