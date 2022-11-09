Overview

Dr. Matthew Ebinger, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.



Dr. Ebinger works at Genesys Heart Institute Physician Group in Rochester, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.