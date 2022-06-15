See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Middletown, DE
Dr. Matthew Eichenbaum, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Eichenbaum, MD

Dr. Matthew Eichenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Eichenbaum works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Middletown, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eichenbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Springmill Professional Center
    252 Carter Dr Ste 100, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494
  2. 2
    Brandywine Medical Center - DOS Joint & Spine Center
    3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494
  3. 3
    Limestone Medical Center
    1941 Limestone Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 655-9494
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Joint Pain

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intersection Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Matthew Eichenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831216746
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Eichenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eichenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eichenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eichenbaum has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

