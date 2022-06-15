Overview of Dr. Matthew Eichenbaum, MD

Dr. Matthew Eichenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Eichenbaum works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Middletown, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.