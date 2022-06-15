Dr. Matthew Eichenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Eichenbaum, MD
Dr. Matthew Eichenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Springmill Professional Center252 Carter Dr Ste 100, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 655-9494
Brandywine Medical Center - DOS Joint & Spine Center3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 655-9494
Limestone Medical Center1941 Limestone Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 655-9494Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Dr. Eichenbaum is a great listener. He does not interrupt while you are explaining your concerns and needs. His staff is the same friendly, kind and helpful. I have used Dr. Eichenbaum on my elbow and hand. I would recommend him to anyone that is in need of a great doctor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Eichenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eichenbaum has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichenbaum.
