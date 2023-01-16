Overview

Dr. Matthew Eidem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Eidem works at Preston Crossing Endoscopy Ctr in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.