Dr. Matthew Eidem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eidem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Eidem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Eidem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Eidem works at
Locations
-
1
Preston Crossing Endoscopy Center3500 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-2300
-
2
Brian Cooley, MD1600 Coit Rd Ste 401, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 758-5484Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Digestive Health Associates of Texas3242 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 867-0019Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
- 4 7610 N Stemmons Fwy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75247 Directions (214) 689-5960
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eidem?
Professional, and takes time too discuss your concerns.
About Dr. Matthew Eidem, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1376650366
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eidem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eidem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eidem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eidem works at
Dr. Eidem has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eidem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
293 patients have reviewed Dr. Eidem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eidem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eidem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eidem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.